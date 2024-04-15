‘Save constitution’ call on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

In protest against the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the city unit of the party today observed the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar with the slogan, ‘Save Constitution, Remove Dictatorship’.

A march was taken out from Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 to the Sector 23 light point. It was led by Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman and co-in-charge of the city AAP Dr SS Ahluwalia, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, councillors and volunteers participated in the march. The Mayor alleged that the BJP, with the help of the ED, put Kejriwal in jail in a false case. “Kejriwal has been elected by crores of people of Delhi, and implicating him in a false case and putting him in jail is a murder of democracy,” he alleged.

Dr Ahluwalia alleged that the BJP was using various agencies to get leaders of Opposition parties in its fold and if any leader did not come under its pressure, he was implicated in false cases and put in jail.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal