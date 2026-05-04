icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Saveer, Saira win golf titles

Saveer, Saira win golf titles

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Saveer Singh Pruthi lifted the boys’ Category F (below 7 years) title on the concluding day of the 5th Indian Golf Union (IGU) North Zone Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour, at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club. He won the top position with a score of 34, followed by Yuvaan Aggarwal (44) at second position and Zorawar Singh Bajwa (57) at third. Saira Uppal (46) won the girls’ event.

Advertisement

In the boys’ Category E (7–8 years), Aprateem (65) won the gold medal. Ivaan Singh Sibia and Viraj Krishan Chaudhri posted 66 each, but Sibia claimed the second position on the basis of the Round 2 finish. Chaudhri finished third. Inaaya Jain (82) won the girls’ event, followed by Anveshikha (83) and Idah Prakash (84) at second and third positions, respectively.

Advertisement

In the boys’ Category D (9–10 years), Rudra Sharma (60) and Maahir Singh (61) won medals, while in the girls’ category, Maansvi Rathor (64), Aarshiya Hooda (67) and Mahira Sharma (72) were the top-three finishers. In the boys’ Category C (11–12 years), Viraj Sehgal claimed the top spot with 145, followed by Samarjot Singh at second position with a score of 153. Rudraj Diwan (162) finished third. In the girls’ category, Aarushi Sharma (140) won the event, while Pranjal Narwal (142) and Vrinda Saini (158) claimed the second and third positions, respectively. The Category A-D golfers played 18 holes, while Category E&F played nine holes.

Advertisement

Samriddh Chand Thakur (138) won the boys’ Category A (15–17 years) event, followed by Aryaman Magotra (143) and Madhav Sobti (145). In the boys’ Category B (13–14 years), Devvrat Singh Rajawat (132), Mannanpreet Singh (148) and Digvijay Singh Rathore (149) won medals. In the girls’ combined Category A (15–17 years) & B (13–14 years), Anushka Singh Malik excelled with a score of 143, while Ojaswini Mahajan (157) and Kinjal Gupta (170) bagged the second and third spots, respectively.

The two-day tournament attracted over 100 young golfers from across the country. BS Gill, president, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, awarded the winners.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts