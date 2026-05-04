Saveer, Saira win golf titles

Saveer Singh Pruthi lifted the boys’ Category F (below 7 years) title on the concluding day of the 5th Indian Golf Union (IGU) North Zone Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour, at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club. He won the top position with a score of 34, followed by Yuvaan Aggarwal (44) at second position and Zorawar Singh Bajwa (57) at third. Saira Uppal (46) won the girls’ event.

Advertisement

In the boys’ Category E (7–8 years), Aprateem (65) won the gold medal. Ivaan Singh Sibia and Viraj Krishan Chaudhri posted 66 each, but Sibia claimed the second position on the basis of the Round 2 finish. Chaudhri finished third. Inaaya Jain (82) won the girls’ event, followed by Anveshikha (83) and Idah Prakash (84) at second and third positions, respectively.

Advertisement

In the boys’ Category D (9–10 years), Rudra Sharma (60) and Maahir Singh (61) won medals, while in the girls’ category, Maansvi Rathor (64), Aarshiya Hooda (67) and Mahira Sharma (72) were the top-three finishers. In the boys’ Category C (11–12 years), Viraj Sehgal claimed the top spot with 145, followed by Samarjot Singh at second position with a score of 153. Rudraj Diwan (162) finished third. In the girls’ category, Aarushi Sharma (140) won the event, while Pranjal Narwal (142) and Vrinda Saini (158) claimed the second and third positions, respectively. The Category A-D golfers played 18 holes, while Category E&F played nine holes.

Advertisement

Samriddh Chand Thakur (138) won the boys’ Category A (15–17 years) event, followed by Aryaman Magotra (143) and Madhav Sobti (145). In the boys’ Category B (13–14 years), Devvrat Singh Rajawat (132), Mannanpreet Singh (148) and Digvijay Singh Rathore (149) won medals. In the girls’ combined Category A (15–17 years) & B (13–14 years), Anushka Singh Malik excelled with a score of 143, while Ojaswini Mahajan (157) and Kinjal Gupta (170) bagged the second and third spots, respectively.

The two-day tournament attracted over 100 young golfers from across the country. BS Gill, president, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, awarded the winners.