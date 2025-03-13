Savouring moments of camaraderie at PU convocation

From teary-eyed youths watching their parents getting honoured on a decked out stage to sightings of some big names, the Panjab University convocation gave attendees several moments to savour.

A highlight of the convocation was the graduating female students outnumbering their male counterparts, and by some margin.

While a total 195 male students were awarded degrees today, the number of females students was far ahead at 617.

Of the total graduates, 92 walked with away medals, including eight male and 62 female students.

“I was waiting for this day. I have a four-year daughter who is also here with me. My parents and my child get to watch me getting my degree...no words can describe this feeling,” said Kuljeet Kaur, who received her PhD degree today.

Kaur, however, was not the only source of motivation at the bustling convocation centre.

Sanjeev Sharma, who has used a wheelchair after being diagnosed with polio at the age of one, also completed his PhD degree in Human Resources. “Nothing can match attaining a good education and imparting knowledge among the country’s youth,” he said, beaming with pride as held his degree in his hands.

Besides students, renowned mathematician Dr RJ Hans Gill and social worker Nivedita Raghunath Bhide were conferred honorary degrees by President Droupadi Murmu.

Dr RJ Hans-Gill received the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), while Nivedita Raghunath Bhide was awarded the Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa).

The Panjab University also honoured other distinguished personalities in the fields of science, literature, industry, sports and the arts.

Dr Gurtej Singh Sandhu received the Vigyan Ratna, Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi was awarded the Sahitya Ratna, Dr Pushvinder Jit Singh was conferred the Udyog Ratna, Manu Bhaker was honoured with the Khel Ratna, and Dr Jaspinder Narula received the Kala Ratna.

“I am here with my father, who is serving in the Indian Army. He applied for a leave to watch me wearing this convocation attire and getting the medal. It feels so good to see the parents appreciating their children’s achievement,” said Anuradha, a gold medallist.

“I must congratulate all the achievers. I think education, in today’s world, is the only way to keep ourselves happy. Every achiever here has his or her own story of dedicated efforts that went into achieving the feat, and this day will go down as an unforgettable one for each of us,” said Rahul, another student who took home a gold medal.

Campus turned into a fortress

The university campus, meanwhile, was turned into a fortress in the lead-up to the President’s visit.

All shops on the varsity campus and canteens located outside different departments were closed and restrictions on movement of traffic were put in place at various junctions.

The Panjab University campus grounds, which usually have the presence of various sportspersons and the Captain Vikram Batra, PVC, shooting range also remained closed for the day.

The President remained at the venue for almost one hour and security forces were on their toes throughout the duration.

Weaving tradition

n In a first, the university ditched the convocation robes for traditional attire at this year’s ceremony. After years of planning, the authorities had approved a sleeveless band gala button-down jacket made from handloom-blended fabric for today’s convocation. Featuring traditional Baag Phulkari on the placket and neckline, the jacket served as the official outer garment. To maintain uniformity, a colour-coded system has been introduced — saffron jackets were designated for undergraduate and postgraduate students, red for PhD, DSc and D Litt awardees, green for deans, blue for university fellows, and beige for dignitaries.

What's in A name?

A small avoidable error, however, left the varsity authorities red-faced. The batches on the traditional attire misspelt Panjab University as "Punjab University". A common faux pas, the spelling undoes the deliberate use of "a" in the varsity name to distinguish itself from University of the Punjab in Lahore.

Traffic snarls return

Traffic snarls were witnessed in the city for the third consecutive day amid the President's visit, causing inconvenience to commuters. Long queues of vehicles were seen in and around Panjab University during the morning hours, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace. Commuters traveling towards Sector 14, Sector 25, and nearby areas faced delays as several roads were barricaded when President went to the university. Many office-goers and students were stuck in traffic, leading to frustration among residents. Public transport, including buses and auto-rickshaws, also struggled to navigate through congested roads.

Heavy police deployment

Despite efforts by traffic police to manage the situation, the heavy deployment of security personnel and diversions resulted in further delays. Several motorists took to social media to express their grievances, urging authorities to implement better traffic management strategies during VVIP movements.