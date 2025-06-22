DT
Home / Chandigarh / SBI commemorates International Day of Yoga

SBI commemorates International Day of Yoga

Retd Assistant General Manager Joginder Bhutani conducted a yoga session
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:17 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
SBI commemorates International Day of Yoga.
The State Bank of India marked the occasion of International Day of Yoga at its local head office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, SBI Chandigarh Circle; Manmeet S Chhabra, General Manager Network-1; Vimal Kishore, General Manager Network-3; Kajal Kumar Bhowmik, Deputy General Manager & CDO, and other staff members participated in the event. Retd Assistant General Manager Joginder Bhutani conducted the yoga session for staff.

Highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the significance of relieving stress, SBI encouraged all staff members to actively engage in practicing yoga, said a press release.

