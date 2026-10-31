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Home / Chandigarh / SBI delegation seeks MP Manish Tewari’s intervention for 5-day work week in banking industry

SBI delegation seeks MP Manish Tewari’s intervention for 5-day work week in banking industry

Apprise the MP that the banking industry has been observing holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month since 2015

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association (SBIOA), led by Prem Pawar, deputy general secretary, Panchkula module, met Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari at his residence in Chandigarh to seek his intervention for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week in the banking sector.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum requesting the MP to raise the long-pending demand for implementation of a 5-day work week in the banking sector during the upcoming session of the Parliament and urge the Central Government to expedite its implementation.

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Pawar apprised the MP that the banking industry had been observing holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month since 2015. He further highlighted that the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had accepted the demand for declaring all Saturdays as holidays under the 12th Bipartite Settlement and the ninth joint note. However, despite this acceptance, the necessary approval and implementation by the government remain pending.

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The delegation also highlighted that several key financial institutions and market regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), follow a five-day working arrangement. The delegation emphasised that extending a similar arrangement to the banking industry would promote a better work-life balance, improve employees’ well-being and provide 20 lakh (bank officers and employees) with the benefit of a uniform five-day working week. Tewari assured the delegation that he would raise this issue in Parliament.

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