SBI launches digital banking unit in Panchkula, donates bus to Panjab University
It will enable customers to access a wide range of banking services efficiently with minimal cash handling
SBI inaugurates digital banking unit at Sector 26 in Panchkula and donates 32-seater bus to Panjab University under CSR.
The unit was inaugurated by Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD (Retail Business & Operations), SBI, in the presence of Shri Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, SBI Chandigarh Circle and other dignitaries.
The unit features 24x7 self service facilities and is a specialised, technology-driven branch, established in line with the RBI guidelines, with a focus on paperless, secure, and customer-friendly digital banking. It will enable customers to access a wide range of banking services efficiently with minimal cash handling. It will also function as a financial literacy and cyber security awareness centre, helping customers adopt safe digital banking practices.
