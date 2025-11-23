DT
Home / Chandigarh / SBP Group launches integrated residential community ‘Olympia’ in Zirakpur

SBP Group launches integrated residential community ‘Olympia’ in Zirakpur

With its fusion of sports excellence, family harmony and purpose-built senior living, Olympia represents a new chapter in India’s evolution towards holistic, modern living

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:20 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
The project blends sports-led modern residences and thoughtfully designed senior living community.
SBP Group has announced Olympia, an integrated residential community, in Sector 5, Zirakpur.

Envisioned as one of India’s most forward-looking residential concepts, Olympia – Sports Life Residences merges international-grade sports infrastructure with homes designed to elevate the quality of daily life. Complementing this integrated vision is Olympia Active Senior Living, an idea that aims to replace outdated, isolated retirement models with inter-generational ecosystems, said a press release.

Aman Singla, chairman, SBP Group, emphasised the transformative role of sports in community development.

Ranjan Tarafdar, Group COO, said: “We are bringing international-grade sports infrastructure within everyone’s reach. At Olympia, every space tells a story, and every square inch is crafted to inspire joy through thoughtful, creative planning.”

With its fusion of sports excellence, family harmony and purpose-built senior living, Olympia represents a new chapter in India’s evolution towards holistic, modern living.

