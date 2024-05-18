SBSI Airport handles record cargo in a day

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 17

The SBSI Airport at Chandigarh handled the highest ever domestic cargo — 49,511 kg outbound and 19,033 kg inbound — in a single day on May 14. Officials said the capacity would be increased in the a few months. As of now, over three airlines are involved in cargo services here.

The integrated cargo complex, spread over 2,400 sq m with five sheds, was operationalized at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in July 2023. It has been a major boost to pharmaceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh and industrial units in Punjab.

The complex, equipped with a cold room, refrigerated van, forklifts, scissor lifts, a user-friendly weighing scale and trolleys, handles domestic cargo only. An official said, “It is the only facility in northern India after Delhi with a 2,500 MT cargo facility. Until international cargo services are launched the area can be used for domestic purposes,” officials said.

