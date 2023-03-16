SC agrees to hear UT Admn’s plea tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 15

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the Chandigarh Administration’s petition challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order to the Punjab Police to register an FIR and set up an SIT to probe the alleged abduction of a dentist by four of its policemen to prevent him from appearing in a court.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it would take up the matter on March 17 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that even the High Court had said the dentist’s conduct was not above board.

Explaining the sequence of events in the case, Mehta said the dentist was facing several cases. He urged the top court to stay the High Court’s order, saying the Chandigarh Police officers might be arrested by the Punjab Police SIT.

However, the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha, refused to stay the High Court’s impugned order, saying it needed to read the file before passing any orders.

“No, don’t worry. Tell them that we are seized of the matter and we would take up the matter on Friday,” the CJI told Mehta.

Mohit Dhawan, a dentist, had contended before the High Court that the conduct of the ‘abducting’ police officers and their seniors, who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions, lacked fairness.

The High Court had said the SIT probe would be headed by an officer not below the SSP’s rank outside the UT. Justice Harkesh Manuja had on March 3 asked the Punjab DGP to constitute the SIT within a week. The SIT would be assisted by some technical experts in the telecom domain.