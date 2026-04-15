SC Backs HC: Direct bail plea in high court only in ‘exceptional cases’

Just about eight months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to an IRS officer while ruling that an accused could file a bail plea directly before the High Court but only in “exceptional circumstances”, the Supreme Court has upheld the order, making it clear that the High Court is not to be treated as the first port of call for bail.

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Dismissing the Special Leave Petition, the top court observed: “Having heard the counsel appearing for the parties, we find no good ground and reason to interfere with the impugned judgment/order passed by the High Court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed.”

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The SC judgment is significant as the issue before the HC Bench of Justice Sumeet Goel was whether an accused was entitled to straightway approach the High Court for grant of regular bail without approaching the Sessions Court first. In case it was permissible in law, whether the accused was having an absolute right, or it stood circumscribed by certain defining factors. The petitioner-IRS officer had straightaway moved the high court without first exhausting the remedy available before the Special Judge/trial Court.

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In his order dated August 18, 2025, Justice Goel had drawn a sharp distinction between the maintainability of a bail petition and the desirability of entertaining it. The Bench had held that the statute conferred concurrent jurisdiction, but it did not sanction its indiscriminate invocation.

Concurrent jurisdiction not a ‘License of Convenience’

Laying down the governing principles, Justice Goel had observed that section 439 of the CrPC/Section 483 of the BNSS did not mandate or require an accused to essentially first approach the Sessions Court. But there was no indefeasible right vested in the accused to approach the High Court directly. “An accused ought to ordinarily approach Sessions Court, in the first instance, when making a plea for regular bail. Exceptional circumstances must necessarily be shown to exist in justification of the High Court being approached directly/straightaway, without the avenue as available before the Sessions Court, being exhausted,” Justice Goel had asserted.

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The Bench had further cautioned that the existence of such exceptional circumstances depended upon the determination of the factual matrix of an individual receiving consideration by the High Court. “It is neither axiomatic, nor fathomable to chronicle exceptional circumstances or compendiously postulate any exhaustive set of guidelines for exercise of such discretion by the High Court, for every case has its own peculiar factual matrix,” Justice Goel had asserted.

Referring to the issue of judicial propriety, Justice Goel had ruled that a litigant ought to exhaust remedies before the lowest available forum. “Permitting otherwise would, essentially, allow a litigant to circumvent the initial process and procedures of the subordinate court, thereby treating concurrent jurisdiction as a license of convenience rather than as a procedural safeguard,” the Bench had observed.

Sessions Court as first forum: Practical and jurisprudential rationale

Justice Goel had made it clear that Sessions Court first was not a mere procedural convention but rooted in systemic logic: “The geographical accessibility of the Sessions Court provides a distinct advantage. Placed at the local level; it offers a more convenient forum for the applicant, the Investigating Officer and other requisite officials; whose presence is often required for proper adjudication of the matter”.

Justice Goel added the proximity facilitated timely production of case record. “The Sessions Court has ready access to the relevant records, including the Case Diary, the charge-sheet and other pertinent documents. This direct access enables a more thorough and informed consideration of the application without the logistical delays associated with producing the records before the High Court.”

Liberty vs Procedure: Balance under Article 21

Situating bail jurisprudence within constitutional doctrine, Justice Goel asserted both the High Court and Sessions Court possessed concurrent powers. There was no statutory impediment in straightaway filing a plea before the High Court but maintainability did not automatically render the plea desirable for consideration.

Exception carved out on facts; bail granted

On facts, however, the High Court exercised discretion to entertain the petition directly and grant bail. The case before Justice Goel’s Bench pertained to a CBI FIR alleging that petitioner Dr Amit Kumar Singal in collusion with a co-accused, demanded illegal gratification of Rs.45 lakh for resolving issues “pertaining to an income tax notice etc. issued to the complainant”.

Without delving into merits, the Court noted that investigation stood completed, challan had been filed, 19 prosecution witnesses were cited with none examined, and the petitioner had remained in custody for over two months. It recorded: “It is indubitable that the culmination of the trial will take its own time. Keeping the petitioner behind the bars for an indefinite period would not serve any substantial purpose,” Justice Goel had observed.

Legal position cemented

As the Supreme Court declined interference, the High Court’s formulation now stands reinforced: direct recourse to the High Court for bail remains legally permissible, but is circumscribed by judicial discipline, requiring demonstrable exceptional circumstances — failing which, the Sessions Court remains the forum of first instance.