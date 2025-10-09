SC Commission takes notice of Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes today took suo motu cognisance of the suicide of Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. It issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh and the DGP of Chandigarh Police, asking them to submit an action taken report within seven days.

The Commission has decided to “investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.”

The report needs to include details on the names of all accused, the FIR number, date, and sections, the arrest of the accused, and the compensation amount given to the victim’s family, if any.

The intimation from NCSC to the Chief Secretary and DGP mentioned, “Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission.”

The notice came two days after Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar committed suicide. On the afternoon of October 7, the officer’s body was found by his daughter after he shot himself in the head at their residence in Chandigarh. His wife, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, Amneet P Kumar, was in Japan at the time as part of an official delegation.

After her return, she filed a complaint on October 8 with the Chandigarh Police, in which she named Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, under Section 108 of the BNS and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act). She demanded their immediate arrest for driving her husband to take the extreme step.

Amneet P Kumar had mentioned that her husband, in his suicide note, had demanded the registration of an FIR against them and their arrest.

“My husband had reasonably learnt and intimated it to me that a conspiracy was being hatched on the directions of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, intending to falsely implicate him in a frivolous and mischievous complaint by fabricating evidence,” she had said in her complaint.

"Subsequently, just before his death, on the directions of Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a false FIR (No. 319/2025) under Section 308(3) BNS, 2023, was registered at Police Station Urban Estate, Rohtak, on October 6, against my husband's staff member, Sushil. This was part of a well-planned conspiracy, in which my husband was being implicated," she added.

Twenty-four hours after her complaint, the Chandigarh Police have yet to register an FIR.

In his eight-page suicide note, Y Puran Kumar had said,“…Shatrujeet Kapur, IPS DGP Haryana, continues to harass me by instigating Narendra Bijarniya, IPS SP Rohtak, to malign my name and reputation through actions and inactions, by not taking any action on the specific reports I sent to the Haryana DGP against Bijarniya. This has emboldened him to malign my reputation, issue ultra vires orders, etc. Even during the interim period, I thought over carefully and was convinced that I could no longer bear this continued and concerted conspiracy of caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment, and atrocities, and hence my final decision to end it all.”