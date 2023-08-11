Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh criterion for admission under sports quota

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Holding that unequals can't be treated equally, the Supreme Court has set aside the eligibility condition of 75 per cent marks in the qualifying examination prescribed by the Chandigarh Administration for admission in engineering courses under sports quota seats.

"The imposition of the minimum 75 per cent eligibility condition… does not subserve the object of introducing the sports quota, but is, rather destructive of it; the criterion, in that sense subverted the object and is discriminatory; it therefore, falls afoul of the equality clause in Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution," a Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat said.

The top court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's verdict upholding the eligibility condition of 75 per cent marks in the qualifying examination to avail of 2 per cent sports quota for admission in engineering courses.

"The introduction of this quota was to promote sports, and sportsmanship in educational institutions. No doubt, the state acts within its rights to prescribe a certain minimum eligibility standard or set of criteria as the threshold requirement for admission to any particular course, given its peculiar requirements," the Bench said, adding conditions can't be such which frustrated the intent of the policy to promote sports in educational institutions.

The Bench directed that "the remaining seat/seats shall be filled by application of the standards spelt out in the sports policy of the UT, as applied by the respondent university to determine inter se sports merit of the candidates who had applied, but whose candidature was rejected on the ground of ineligibility due to their securing less than 75 per cent marks in the qualifying examination."

However, it said, "Nothing in this judgment shall result in invalidation of admission of candidates in other (non-sports) categories."

The verdict came on an appeal against the HC order filed by Dev Gupta, who was denied admission under sports quota as he had not secured 75 per cent marks in his Class XII examination.

On behalf of Gupta, senior counsel PS Patwalia contended that the threshold minimum eligible condition of having acquired 75 per cent marks defeated the objective of providing a sports quota because it assumed that sportspersons like other general candidates would also have the degree of academic excellence which was required of all candidates.

