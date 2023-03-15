 SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today : The Tribune India

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

Dentist’s ‘abduction’ Chandigarh cops booked by Pb Police

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 14

The Chandigarh Administration has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Punjab Police to register an FIR and set up an SIT to probe the alleged abduction of a dentist by four policemen to prevent him from appearing in a court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today mentioned the Chandigarh Administration’s petition for urgent listing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which agreed to take it up tomorrow.

Mehta told the top court that the matter needed to be heard urgently as the Punjab Police have registered an FIR against Chandigarh Police officers. He said the petition had certain ‘defects’, which would be ‘cured’ during the day.

Petitioner Mohit Dhawan, a dentist, had contended before the High Court that the conduct of the abducting police officers and their seniors — who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions — lacked fairness.

The High Court had ordered that the Special Investigation Team probe would be led by an officer not below the SSP’s rank outside the UT. Justice Harkesh Manuja had on March 3 asked the Punjab DGP to constitute the SIT within a week. The SIT would be assisted by some technical experts in the telecom domain.

“Considering the fact that this case not only has the potential to shake the confidence of the common man in the administration of justice, but if incidents, as alleged by the petitioner, are found to be true, the conduct of police officers would amount to subverting the course of justice by causing interference in the implementation of orders passed by the courts,” the HC had said.

“Exceptional circumstances of this case warrant investigation to be carried out by constituting an SIT after registration of an FIR on the basis of a representation submitted by the petitioner on February 3, 2022, including the conducts of the fing team,” the High Court had said in its order.

Maintaining that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, the High Court had said the statutory authorities entrusted with the administration of justice have to stand on a higher pedestal with sterling integrity so as to dispel any doubt regarding their conduct.

2017-18 case

A criminal case was registered against Mohit Dhawan after a Nairobi woman accused him of cheating her when she had visited India to get dental implants from his clinic during 2017-18. When Dhawan went to mark his presence before a magistrate’s court, he was allegedly abducted by Chandigarh cops, who claimed that he was arrested in connection with another case.

