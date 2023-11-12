Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Despite two-hour window for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, a few incidents of fireworks were reported here, in Panchkula and Mohali ahead of the festival. Police and administrative officials said they were ensuring compliance with the orders on bursting crackers during the permitted hours only.

Despite the restrictions, isolated instances of bursting of firecrackers were witnessed in parts of the city in the past two days. The Union Territory (UT) has permitted the use of only green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali (Sunday). However, numerous residents were seen flouting the orders.

In order to reduce air pollution, the UT Administration has allowed the use of only eco-friendly green crackers during Diwali and Gurpurb. People can use green crackers on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm and on Gurpurb from 4 am to 5 am, and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Panchkula: Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, in the orders issued on Thursday, had said there was a complete ban on manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of crackers other than the green ones in the district in view of high air and noise pollution. The administration has also allowed bursting of only green crackers within the prescribed time period on Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas and New Year till January 31. However, many residents were seen enjoying fireworks on Diwali’s eve. A few rockets (fireworks) were seen soaring over the city in the evening too.

Police officials said they were keeping a check in their respective areas.

“A number of police personnel have been deployed to keep a round-the-clock vigil near the temporary firecracker market in Sector 5. We are also doing the rounds of various areas to ensure compliance with the norms,” said a police official of the Sector 5 station.

Revellers ignore restrictions

Mohali: A few revellers burst firecrackers at Kumbhra, Phase 3B-2, Phase 7 and Phase 8 this evening. Residents said the incidents had come down largely in the past few years but enthusiastic youngsters still like to celebrate more. Meanwhile, a large number of residents were seen buying firecrackers in Phase 8 opposite Gurdwara Amb Sahib.

