Scared by fighting stray dogs, girl suffers silent attack, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

In a tragic incident, a class 2 student died following a silent attack after she got scared due to street dogs fighting in a park at Mani Majra.

Hardev Singh, a registered street vendor and a resident of Churiwala Mohalla, Mani Majra, said his daughter Jasmeet Kaur was sitting in a park behind their house, along with family members and other kids. She got scared as fighting dogs came near her and suffered a silent attack.

A piece of orange she was eating got stuck in her gullet. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The incident took place on December 16, but has come to light now.

Hardev further said she could not speak or listen and was studying in Vatika Special School, Sector 19. “She was neither bitten nor attacked by the dogs,” he clarified.

