Scars of monsoon rains still linger

The road separating Sectors 14 and 15, which caved in due to heavy rain a month ago, has been lying shut since then, forcing patients coming to the PGIMER to take a detour.
Sources indicate as the damage was substantial and the repair work going on at a slow pace, it will take several weeks for the road to be reopened for vehicular traffic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani
Cyber fraudsters dupe elderly man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 17 lakh
An offence is registered at the Nerul police station