Scholarships for college students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Panjab University’s College Development Council (CDC) has approved an amount of Rs 60 lakh to be disbursed as scholarship to the students of affiliated colleges.

The scholarship will be awarded in various categories, including, means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child, aids/cancer patients, youth welfare and transgender.

The office of CDC received as many as 2,007 applications, but only 1,687 eligible applicants will be provided scholarship.