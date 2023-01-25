School bus ferrying students fills with smoke, evacuated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Students of a private school had to be evacuated from a school bus after smoke started coming out of the engine at Mani Majra here today. The students of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, were traveling in the bus.

Sources said while the bus was on its way to drop the students, smoke started coming out of its engine at Mariwala in Mani Majra. The driver stopped the bus and the students were safely evacuated. The smoke soon filled the bus, following which the windowpanes had to be opened. The fire department was informed. A fire tender later reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Parents were informed about the incident and they reached the spot to pick up their wards.

A parent whose daughter was travelling in the bus said the incident had raised a question mark over the safety of their children. “A major tragedy was averted. The school should ensure proper maintenance of buses hired to ferry students,” said a parent. Another said they were paying hefty fares to ferry their children in school buses and expected their safety in return.