School Celebrates Teej with Colour, Culture and Creativity

PML SD Public School, Sec 19-C, Chandigarh The school celebrated Teej with enthusiasm. The celebrations aimed to acquaint students with the rich cultural traditions and significance of the festival. Various activities were organised, including kite-making and mehndi-design competitions. Students came dressed in different shades of green, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Students also presented beautiful dances and melodious songs. The importance and cultural significance of Teej were explained to the students, helping them understand and appreciate the traditions associated with the festival

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