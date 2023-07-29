School celebrates Van Mahotsav

Chandigarh, July 28
The eco-club of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, in collaboration with the Interact-Umeed Club, celebrated Van Mahotsav on the school premises today. The event was graced by the presence of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion CEO and Taxation Commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav, Chandigarh Rotary Club chief Anil Chadha, Rotarians Col Alok Batra and Vinod Kapoor, among others.
The Van Mahotsav Week was an ideal opportunity to instill a sense of responsibility in the students towards the environment. The focus of the celebration was on forming a personal connection between the students and trees through experience, reflection, and creation.
