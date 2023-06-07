School Games: 339-member contingent to represent Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 6
A 339-member contingent will represent the city in 18 disciplines during the 66th National School Games 2022-23 to be held in Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior from June 6 to 13.
Delhi is hosting National School Games for handball, basketball, chess, shooting, tennis, swimming, wrestling, taekwondo, kho-kho, gymnastics, kabaddi and yoga, whereas Bhopal is hosting national for boxing, judo, table tennis, football and volleyball. Gwalior is hosting national for badminton.
“Considering their achievements at the Khelo India Games, Chandigarh is expecting a great show from its players,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education.
