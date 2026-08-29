School Girls Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Air Force Personnel at Adampur

EMM AAR International School, Adampur, Doaba, Class XII girls celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young soldiers at the Air Force Station, Adampur, tying Tricolour-themed Rakhis and expressing gratitude for their service. Students interacted with the soldiers and discussed Operation Sindoor, gaining insights into courage, discipline and national security. Coordinator Rupinder Kaur, Principal Rajinder Kumar and Directors Dr Simmi Tandon and Dr Meesha Tandon appreciated the initiative, highlighting patriotism, brotherhood and the spirit of service.

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