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Home / Chandigarh / School grounds to serve as parking lots amid festive rush in Chandigarh

School grounds to serve as parking lots amid festive rush in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh traffic police will coordinate with market associations to manage the crowd.
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With markets set to witness heavy footfall as the festival season progresses, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has prepared special arrangements to tackle traffic and parking problems.

The police have announced plans to set up temporary parking at government school grounds and introduce one-way traffic at congested junctions to prevent traffic snarls during the festive season.

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According to information, the plan covers Sector 15, Sector 17 Plaza, Sector 18, Sector 19 Palika Bazar, Sector 22 Jewellery and Shastri Market, and Sector 26 Grain Market.

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The plan further extends to Sectors 32 and 46, Sector 35, Keshav Ram Complex in Sector 45, Ram Darbar Phase II, Industrial Area Phases I and II, Elante Mall and the Manimajra NAC jewellery market.

All markets in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 20 and 38 will also have extra deployment to manage traffic.

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The police will also install boards guiding users to the parking arrangements at the government school grounds.

Meanwhile, the government school grounds in Sectors 7, 8, 10, 11, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 34, 35, 38, 45 and 46, Ram Darbar and Industrial Area have been identified for parking.

Other vacant spaces near major markets will also be used wherever permission is granted. “The final list of school grounds open for parking will also be separately issued to the public after necessary confirmations from departments,” said officials.

Special one-way arrangements will also be introduced in congested, high-footfall markets to ensure smooth vehicular movement and emergency access.

The police said emphasis would be placed on advance planning, use of additional parking spaces and deployment of personnel at congestion-prone locations such as Sectors 17, 19, 22 and 34, Industrial Area and Ram Darbar.

“Wrong parking and encroachments will face strict action, while coordination with market associations and real-time traffic management will be improved. The arrangements will be reviewed according to traffic volume and crowd situation on the ground,” said a police officer. The measures will be implemented in phases before the main festival rush, likely beginning with Karwa Chauth, and will remain operational through the peak period.

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