School guest teachers hold protest, detained

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 18

The police have detained the guest teachers of government schools who came here from accross the state to press for regularisation of their jobs. The teachers held a protest on the Barwala road while they were on their way to Chandigarh. The guest teachers have been demanding regular jobs for a long time. They had announced the gherao of the Legislative Assembly during the winter session.

The police had barricaded various places in the city. While some teachers reached the city despite the blockade, many of the guest teachers, including the union president, were stopped by the police on their way to Panchkula.

Rajindra Shastri, state president, Guest Teachers’ Forum, said many teachers reached the city to hold a demand for regularisation of their jobs. “Many teachers were loaded into buses and taken to different locations in order to disperse the crowd,” he said.

“The police adopted a dictatorial attitude on the orders of the state government. The state’s regressive policy shows that they are against government employees,” he added.

Shastri said the guest teachers had met School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar. “The education minister assured us of a meeting with the Chief Minister but failed to deliver the same. Therefore, we gave an ultimatum to the Legislative Assembly on Monday,” he said.

#Panchkula