School kids get cyber tips

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 4

School students were informed about importance of password as a district-level Cyber Awareness Month was launched here today.

During an awareness camp at a school in Sector 12, cyber expert Sukhvinder Singh told students that one should not keep one’s name, mobile number, date of birth, etc, as password on any social media or bank account and also keep changing the password.

Cybercriminals could hack any of social media accounts with guess technique if the password had the targeted victim’s name or mobile number or date of birth. “Have a password with good mix of numbers and letters,” he said.

#Panchkula