School Notes

Chitkara students bag medals

Chandigarh: Students of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, bagged a rich haul of medals in the CBSE National Science Exhibition and National Level Skill Expo. Aanvi Madhu Chitkara and Nandish Singh Dhaliwal were selected for the National Level Skill Expo in Jodhpur for their project “solar shamiyana”. Trijal Bansal clinched the first prize at the exhibition in mathematical modelling and computational thinking sub-theme (Grade 6-8 category) for his innovative project “garbhini”. Dr Niyati Chitkara, school vice president, congratulated students.

Farewell ceremony at Gian Jyoti

Mohali: Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, hosted a farewell ceremony "Adieu affair 2025" for the outgoing classes. The atmosphere came alive with a glamorous ramp walk, energetic dance performances and fun-filled games such as musical chairs and trivia contests, which kept everyone engaged.

Annual fiesta at Saint Soldier’s

Panchkula: Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, celebrated “Marchen -Happily ever after”, the annual fiesta of kindergarten. It was a theme-based event wherein audience was transported into a world of enchantment, imagination and timeless stories, showcasing the magic of classic fairy tales.

Parents' Day at Bhavan Vidyalaya

Mohali: Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, hosted its much-awaited annual Parents' Day featuring a theatrical showcase "Dastaan-e-Bharat". The event showcased students' theatrical talents, bringing to life characters from Indian literature and mythology. Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and Vineeta Arora, director (Education) and Senior Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, attended the event with Kunika Sharma, Principal, junior wing, and Suparna Bansal, Vice Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya.