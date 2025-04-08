School notes: Bhavan Vidyalaya,New Chandigarh

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organised educational trips to the Bird Park, Chandigarh, for Classes I and II. The visit gave young learners a chance to observe a variety of bird species, including African lovebirds, budgerigars, swans, wood ducks and golden pheasants, making it an exciting and educational experience.

Doon International School, Mohali

Doon International School, Mohali, cleberated Founder’s Day. The event began with a heartfelt recital of the ‘Sukhmani Sahib Path’. The gathering sought to invoke the blessings of the almighty and provide benedictions for the entire community of staff, students and parents, who come from diverse faiths.

Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra

Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, came alive as students embarked on their new academic journey with the commencement of the 2025-26 session. A special welcome assembly, featuring inspiring speeches, thoughtful reflections, and a heartfelt rendition of the school prayer, was held for the students.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, warmly welcomed parents and guardians for its Orientation Day, setting a positive tone for the upcoming academic session. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur highlighted importance of a collaborative approach between parents and teachers for the holistic development of children.

HANSRAJ PUBLIC SCHOOL, Panchkula

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, in partnership with the CBSE, successfully organised a two-day training of trainers (TOT) programme. The initiative brought together educators from diverse schools across the region, focusing on enhancing instructional and training capabilities as envisaged by NEP 2020.

Guru Harkrishan Public School

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, commenced the new academic session with a divine recitation of Japji Sahib Path, seeking the blessings of the Almighty for a fruitful and prosperous year ahead. The sacred ceremony was attended by students, teachers, staff, and parents.