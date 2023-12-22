School notes: Chitkara School, Chandigarh

The school organised three-day annual function, ‘Dhatu – The Metaverse Odyssey’. The theme was to showcase the glories of metalsmiths, blacksmiths and goldsmiths”.

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

An interaction of the school children was organised with the researchers of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). They were introduced to a ‘climate clock’ invented by IIT students.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with various government schools, namely, GHS, Sector 53, GMSSS, Sector 37-D, GMHS, Sector 27, and GMS, Karsan, the school organised a three-day Science Mela.

KB DAV, Chandigarh

The school’s literary and theatre clubs staged the production ‘Annie- the musical’ at Tagore Theatre. The play is based on the 1924 comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, by Harold Gray.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .