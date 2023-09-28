School notes: Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Class V presented their class show ‘Rang Manch: Drama at the Crossroads’ (an inter-section street play competition) on the occasion of the annual prize distribution ceremony. The Guest of Honour for the event was Ms Priyam Bhardwaj, District Town Planner. The judges for the event were Ms Anessa Sachdeva and Mr Prabhjeet Singh Garcha.

St Anne’s Convent School

St Anne’s Convent School recently hosted a two-day public speaking contest. From addressing pressing societal problems to delivering speeches that stirred emotions and called for change, the contest embraced a wide spectrum of topics.

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-A

Mr Jayant Kumar Atreya, a staff member at the PML SD Public School, has been awarded a state NSS Award for his work in the field of community service. The award was given to him by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School

To celebrate International Tourism Day, the students of AKSIPS 41 in Chandigarh visited the Capitol Complex, the High Court, and the Legislative Assembly (Punjab). They undertook the ‘Heritage Walk’ in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chandigarh. The event was organized by the Ministry of Tourism.

KB DAV School, Chandigarh

Students of the school took the Panch Pran Pledge under the initiative of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. KBDAV-7 participated in the Amrit Kalash Yatra as well, which is also a part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. The campaign has been launched to pay tribute to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country. To create a legacy to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, students of Class III joined school Principal Ms Pooja Prakash and their supervisor for Vasudha Vandan.