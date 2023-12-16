School notes: Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

‘Siddharth Se Buddha - An Awakening’, a four-day event to mark the completion of 20 years of the school, culminated in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, and Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, the guest of honour. To commemorate the special occasion, a brochure and school journal were released by VK Shunglu, chairman, DPS-Chandigarh, and vice-chairman, DPS Society.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

A two-day event, ‘Satluj Pride 2023’, came to an end amidst cheer and applause. The chief guests for the second day were Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to Government of Haryana, Women and Child Welfare Department, and Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana — School Education, Agriculture and Civil Aviation Departments while Daljeet Singh Cheema, eminent educationist, managing consultant, author and motivational speaker, was the guest of honour. The highlights of the day were ‘Manoharam: The Leela of Lord Krishna’and ‘Satluj Rock Show’.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh

Staff and students of the school celebrated Christmas with great pomp and show. Tiny tots came dressed in beautiful attires and showcased their talent. The school choir belted out Christmas carols like ‘Born on Christmas Day’, ‘Jingle bell rocks’, ‘Rudolph the red nose’, etc. The day was full of fun and frolic ahead of singing the holiday bells. Dr Ivorine Castellas, principal, appreciated the performances of students and wished everyone a warm Christmas and Happy New Year.

Blue Bird High School, P’kula

Members of Interact Club Prayaas –Ek Koshish of the school visited an old age home as part of their ongoing commitment to community service. The club members distributed essential items, including warm shawls, blankets and non-perishable food items, among the residents of the old age home.