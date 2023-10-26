School notes: Gian Jyoti Global, Mohali

The school celebrated Navratri with moms and kids of kindergarten and created some amazing memories. The event started with the performance by lovely kids who rocked the stage with ‘dandiya raas’. Games were also organised for the moms. Principal Gian Jyot gave away prizes to the winners of various events.

Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

The Umeed Club of the school visited The Vatika School as part of their monthly outreach programme. A group of 20 members went to the special school where they enlightened the children about the importance of water conservation through the medium of speech, poem and a PowerPoint presentation.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a Mad Ad competition for classes 11 and 12. The competition was an opportunity to explore the innate talent of participants. The first position was bagged by Class 11-B (Arts). Principal Monica Sharma applauded the students and motivated them to showcase the best of their creative talent in the times to come.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The school greeted the newly appointed chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), Shipra Bansal. Principal Monica Chawla presented her a planter. Josephites staged a nukkad natak wherein they satirically mocked the inequalities and injustice prevailing in the society against women. The Josephites also took pride in exhibiting various games and toys especially curated and crafted to promote holistic education.

Banyan Tree, Chandigarh

Performing Arts Fest was organised the school for students of grades 5-12. An array of performances were given by Music, Dance & Drama Club, which enthralled the audience. Also, the students of Non-Flame Cooking Club and the Scientific Temperament & Art Club presented a plethora of activities and experiments. Principal Garima Bhardwaj extended her heartfelt gratitude towards the students and teachers of all clubs for making the event successful. The fest concluded with the rhythmic garba beats wherein students showcased their finest dance moves.

#Mohali