School Notes: Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Students of classes one and two showcased their talent in the annual day programme organised in the school auditorium. The theme for the day for class one was “Old is Gold,” emphasising the significance of values and traditions. The students presented a medley of old songs from the 1950s to the 1990s. This was followed by a one-act play that was presented by students, highlighting the importance of elders in our lives and family values. Students of class 2 presented a programme with the theme “Mera Desh, Mera Mann”. They took the audience back and reminded them of the freedom struggle. The principal, Ms Gian Jyoti, congratulated the students and teachers for the performance and expressed gratitude towards the parents.

Saint Soldier Int’l School, Sec 28

The school organised an educational trip to the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur. The students delved into the world of flora, discovering an array of plant species. They actively engaged in identifying and studying different species of plants, showcasing their enthusiasm for exploration.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The students came forward to participate in the ‘Joy of Giving Campaign’ and donated woollens for their children staying in remote areas of Kashmir and Ladakh. The students also became a part of ‘Kitaban da Langar’ where they donated books based on stories, competitive exams and moral values, among others. These books would be distributed to children in the slums and villages of Chandigarh.

AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a variety of sports events for classes I to XII under the ongoing ‘Fit India Week.’ Various track events, such as the Zig-Zag race and the lemon and spoon race, were held for Class I. Grab the shirt and button it up was organised for Class II. Students of Class III present their skills in a hurdle and hoola-hoop race. Students of Class IV sweated it out in the dribble the ball and pyramid race. Students of Class V participated in the Commando and Tie Your Laces races. For the students of the senior wing competitions such as inter-house football, throw ball, badminton, cricket and basketball matches were organised.

