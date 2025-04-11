School notes: Gian Jyoti Global School

The school hosted a combined Parent-Teacher Meeting and Student Exhibition. Students showcased their creativity and talents through various artistic, scientific and innovative projects. The exhibition offered a glimpse into the school’s vibrant learning culture.

Shemrock Senior Secondary

An interactive workshop on Basic Life Support (BLS) was conducted to train teachers in managing cardiac emergencies such as heart attacks and cardiac arrest. The session equipped staff with life-saving skills and emergency response techniques.

Saupin’s School

As part of its annual orientation programme for pre-primary parents, the school invited Bhavneet Kaur, dietician and assistant professor at Government Home Science College, Sector 10. Kaur sensitised parents to the importance of developing healthy eating habits from an early age.

Valley Public School

A Capacity Building Programme (Happy Classroom) was organised to foster positive teacher-student relationships and promote a learning-friendly environment. The session was led by Suman Singh, Principal APS Chandimandir and Preeti, PGT (Psychology), APS Chandimandir.

Shishu Niketan Public School

World Health Day was celebrated with active participation from Classes 1 and 2. Activities included fun-filled physical exercises, a healthy tiffin activity, colouring for Class 1, and a poster-making activity for Class 2, promoting awareness about health and wellness.

Sacred Heart

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2025–26 was held with great enthusiasm. Newly elected student leaders took their oath of office in a solemn ceremony administered by Principal Sister Venita Joseph, marking the beginning of their leadership journey.

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya

Tarunotsav was inaugurated at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur, with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Pushpa Sharma. Praveen, PGT (Mathematics), addressed the students and explained the significance and objectives of Tarunotsav, offering valuable guidance to participants.

St Anne’s Convent

The new academic session began with a special morning assembly. Fr Ambrose D’Souza, School Manager, addressed the students and encouraged them to approach learning with curiosity and dedication. A warm welcome programme was organised for the new members of the school community.

DAV Model School

Recognition Day was held to felicitate meritorious students from Classes 3 to 11 who secured the top three positions in the annual examination for the 2024–25 session. Principal Anuja Sharma, along with the faculty, applauded the achievements and motivated students to continue striving for excellence.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

World Health Day was observed with an informative session organised by NSS volunteers in collaboration with the school’s medical team. The volunteers, alongside doctors, educated students on the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining a nutritious diet during the summer months.

Delhi Public School

Delhi Public School celebrated World Health Day by promoting global health awareness. In the pre-primary wing, teachers emphasised instilling healthy habits in young children. Students were taught proper hand washing techniques to prevent the spread of germs and illnesses.