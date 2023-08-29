School notes: Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

In an endeavour to bridge ‘special’ gap, 50 students of Interact Club of the school visited the Society for Rehabilitation and Mentally Challenged (SOREM) and conducted many activities for special children. They also donated batteries, soft toys, baskets and stationary items as per SOREM students’ needs. They also involved the students in many fun and frolic activities like rakhi, card and collage-making activities. Sorem is a shelter to hundreds of children under autism spectrum and other disabilities.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Nearly 300 students from different schools of the tricity and other parts of India engaged in collaborative learning and healthy competition during the two-day ‘Samvidhi 5.0-The Legal Conclave’, which was organised by the Sector 40 school. Principal Reema Dewan said, “A moot court, a legal entrepreneurship session, a G20 summit simulation, a quiz and other activities aimed at testing and challenging the intellectual prowess of participating students were held.” Preliminary rounds were conducted on Day 1 followed by more competitive rounds of the finalists on Day 2. The event concluded with a musical rendezvous.