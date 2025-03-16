School notes: Gurukul Global School

Gurukul Global School organised its Kindergarten Accolades and Graduation Ceremony. The event was attended by Dr JS Thakur, Head, Community Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, as the Chief Guest. The highlight of the evening was ‘Bharat Darshan: An Indian Odyssey’, a cultural spectacle that transported the audience on a mesmerizing journey across India.

Valley Public School

A one-day Capacity Building Programme on Cyber Safety and Security was conducted by Valley Public School, Panchkula. The CBSE appointed resource persons were Mrs. Manjeet Jauhar (Rtd. Principal) and Mr. Anuj Sharma (Chair person, Computer Science Dept, PU). The session focused on Cyber Ethics, Digital Footprints, Cyber Bullying and other terms related to cybercrimes.

St Soldier's School

The Centre of Excellence (COE), Panchkula, organised a two-day Capacity Building Programme on Ethics and Integrity for teachers, at St. Soldier's School, Panchkula. The workshop aimed to enhance the professional ethics of educators and empower them with the knowledge and skills to impart these values to their students. The workshop was conducted by distinguished resource persons Ms. Kamoshi Kakkar and Ms. Isha Anand, both experts in the field of education and ethics.

Gillco International School

Gillco International School organised BollyHop Dance Workshop, a vibrant celebration of womanhood that brought together students and faculty in an energetic display of strength, grace, and unity. The event, infused with boundless enthusiasm, highlighted the joy of dance while promoting empowerment and creativity. A unique fusion of Bollywood and Hip-Hop, the BollyHop Dance Workshop allowed participants to experience the exhilaration of movement while embracing diversity and self-expression. The workshop served as a powerful reminder of the role of the arts in fostering confidence and camaraderie.

The Bharat School

The Bharat School, Sector 12 and Tinkerbelle, Sector 8, hosted Vasant Utsav 2025, emerging as one of the top performing institutions by securing multiple prizes across various categories. The students of the school bagged home several awards. Riddhi Jain, Umang Bharti, Charvi Anand and Amritpreet Kaur won first prize in Rangoli making competition. Parakshi of Class IX captivated her audience in Hasya Kavi Sammean and won the second prize. Ritvika Uppal Mukta Nilesh Wagh. Dhaani Malhotra,Ritvika Uppal, Myra, Rehaan Asht, Charvi, Riddhi Jain and Amayra Grewal also bagged prizes.