DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / School notes: Gurukul Global School

School notes: Gurukul Global School

Gurukul Global School organised its Kindergarten Accolades and Graduation Ceremony. The event was attended by Dr JS Thakur, Head, Community Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, as the Chief Guest. The highlight of the evening was ‘Bharat...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:49 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gurukul Global School organised its Kindergarten Accolades and Graduation Ceremony. The event was attended by Dr JS Thakur, Head, Community Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, as the Chief Guest. The highlight of the evening was ‘Bharat Darshan: An Indian Odyssey’, a cultural spectacle that transported the audience on a mesmerizing journey across India.

Valley Public School

A one-day Capacity Building Programme on Cyber Safety and Security was conducted by Valley Public School, Panchkula. The CBSE appointed resource persons were Mrs. Manjeet Jauhar (Rtd. Principal) and Mr. Anuj Sharma (Chair person, Computer Science Dept, PU). The session focused on Cyber Ethics, Digital Footprints, Cyber Bullying and other terms related to cybercrimes.

Advertisement

St Soldier's School

The Centre of Excellence (COE), Panchkula, organised a two-day Capacity Building Programme on Ethics and Integrity for teachers, at St. Soldier's School, Panchkula. The workshop aimed to enhance the professional ethics of educators and empower them with the knowledge and skills to impart these values to their students. The workshop was conducted by distinguished resource persons Ms. Kamoshi Kakkar and Ms. Isha Anand, both experts in the field of education and ethics.

Advertisement

Gillco International School

Gillco International School organised BollyHop Dance Workshop, a vibrant celebration of womanhood that brought together students and faculty in an energetic display of strength, grace, and unity. The event, infused with boundless enthusiasm, highlighted the joy of dance while promoting empowerment and creativity. A unique fusion of Bollywood and Hip-Hop, the BollyHop Dance Workshop allowed participants to experience the exhilaration of movement while embracing diversity and self-expression. The workshop served as a powerful reminder of the role of the arts in fostering confidence and camaraderie.

The Bharat School

The Bharat School, Sector 12 and Tinkerbelle, Sector 8, hosted Vasant Utsav 2025, emerging as one of the top performing institutions by securing multiple prizes across various categories. The students of the school bagged home several awards. Riddhi Jain, Umang Bharti, Charvi Anand and Amritpreet Kaur won first prize in Rangoli making competition. Parakshi of Class IX captivated her audience in Hasya Kavi Sammean and won the second prize. Ritvika Uppal Mukta Nilesh Wagh. Dhaani Malhotra,Ritvika Uppal, Myra, Rehaan Asht, Charvi, Riddhi Jain and Amayra Grewal also bagged prizes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper