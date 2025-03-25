School notes: Orientation programme for parents

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, conducted an orientation programme for the parents of newly admitted students of the Pre-Primary wing for the fourth academic session 2025-26. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. Parents were introduced to the school’s vision, curriculum, and key academic guidelines. They were also briefed on the institution’s infrastructure, teaching methodologies, and various co-curricular opportunities. Important instructions and expectations for the academic year were shared to ensure a smooth transition for students.

Mural unveiled

A mural on “Buniyadi Shiksha” was unveiled at the Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. Rachna Verma, wife of Rajeev Verma, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh was the Chief Guest. RK Saboo, Chairperson of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra also attended the event, marked by a cultural programme, featuring a medley, skit and classical dance.

Educational trip organised

An educational trip was organised by The Bharat School to Virasat-e-Khalsa and Anandpur Sahib, providing students with an invaluable opportunity to explore our history and culture of Punjab. At Virasat-e-Khalsa, the students learned about the contributions of Sikh Gurus through various artefacts and exhibits, which deepened their understanding of our heritage.

Faculty exchange programme

PML SD Business School, Sector 32, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Laurentian University, Ontario entailing student and faculty exchange programmes besides a host of other activities. Director, Dr Kapil Pandla and Laurentian University Dean Dr Parvinder Arora said the purpose of the MoU was to achieve cooperation between the two institutions by promoting academic and cultural exchanges through mutual assistance in the areas of teaching and research.