DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / School notes: Orientation programme for parents

School notes: Orientation programme for parents

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, conducted an orientation programme for the parents of newly admitted students of the Pre-Primary wing for the fourth academic session 2025-26. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:05 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, conducted an orientation programme for the parents of newly admitted students of the Pre-Primary wing for the fourth academic session 2025-26. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. Parents were introduced to the school’s vision, curriculum, and key academic guidelines. They were also briefed on the institution’s infrastructure, teaching methodologies, and various co-curricular opportunities. Important instructions and expectations for the academic year were shared to ensure a smooth transition for students.

Mural unveiled

A mural on “Buniyadi Shiksha” was unveiled at the Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. Rachna Verma, wife of Rajeev Verma, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh was the Chief Guest. RK Saboo, Chairperson of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra also attended the event, marked by a cultural programme, featuring a medley, skit and classical dance.

Advertisement

Educational trip organised

An educational trip was organised by The Bharat School to Virasat-e-Khalsa and Anandpur Sahib, providing students with an invaluable opportunity to explore our history and culture of Punjab. At Virasat-e-Khalsa, the students learned about the contributions of Sikh Gurus through various artefacts and exhibits, which deepened their understanding of our heritage.

Advertisement

Faculty exchange programme

PML SD Business School, Sector 32, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Laurentian University, Ontario entailing student and faculty exchange programmes besides a host of other activities. Director, Dr Kapil Pandla and Laurentian University Dean Dr Parvinder Arora said the purpose of the MoU was to achieve cooperation between the two institutions by promoting academic and cultural exchanges through mutual assistance in the areas of teaching and research.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper