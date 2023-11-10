 School Notes: Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

School Notes: Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Students perform during their school's annual function.



The school held its annual function at Tagore theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, for the students of classes nursery to 8. A plethora of performances on themes like unity in diversity, kindness, gratitude, saving the environment, obedience, along with yoga and other dances enthralled each and everyone present there. The event culminated with a prize distribution ceremony.

St Joseph’s, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

‘Expressions’, an annual cultural eve, was celebrated with fervour and gaiety at the school. The chief guest was TC Nautiyal, Director, Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration. The stage came alive with classical folk dances like bhangra, dandiya, luddi and ghumar. Another breathtaking performance was ‘Shiv Tandav’. An inspiring journey of the epic saga of Ramayana also unfolded on te stage.

SIS Public School, Mohali

The school observed ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’. Students delivered thoughtful speeches during a special assembly exhibiting their concern for the threat posed to society by corruption. During a debate, students of class 12 expressed their views and suggestions to put an end to the menace in the system. Class 11 students participated in a quiz on the subject. Students of classes 6 to 8 participated in slogan-writing and poster-making competitions highlighting measures to curb the evil.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

A series of activities was organised to mark Diwali. Students participated in ‘Thali’ decoration, gift-wrapping, diya decoration competition and rangoli-making contest. Senior secondary students prepared posters on ‘Green Diwali’ and decorated the school corridors.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

An inter-school art fest, ‘Young Picassos’, dedicated to celebrating the creative talents of young artists, proved to be a resounding success. It drew 160 participants and art enthusiasts from 24 tricity schools. The event featured an array of art forms, including painting and drawing, with categories for different age groups. Students displayed their artworks, turning the school premises into a vibrant gallery of imagination and innovation.

St Mary’s, Chandigarh

The school organised an anti-cracker rally, which was flagged off by Principal Dr Martin Das Rao. The rally, adorned with vibrant banners, placards and resonant slogans, wound its way through the streets of the city, conveying the message of a ‘Green Diwali’. Participants distributed pamphlets that outlined the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers and provided suggestions for celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

KB DAV, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Toddlers of nursery conducted a special assembly on the occasion of Diwali. The programme commenced with a beautiful prayer. Students presented a delightful skit to spread awareness about the harmful effects of fireworks. A foot-tapping dance performance on Diwali songs left the audience in awe. Principal Pooja Prakash applauded the efforts put in by students and their teachers.

Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

Umeed, the Interact Club of the school, organised a series of events to create awareness about righteous way to celebrate Diwali. During the first drive, 1,500 students of the junior wing were apprised about the motto, ‘Green Diwali, Safe Diwali’, by students of class 11. In the second drive, club members orchestrated a memorable Diwali celebration for special children at Vatika School for the Deaf and Dumb.

