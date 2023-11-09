School notes: PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a MUN competition. Principal Monica Sharma, who was the chief guest, in her presidential address congratulated the students and committee members for organising the competition. She shared that such competitions encouraged students to realise and showcase their hidden talent. Students from class 9 to 12 participated in the event and three committees, namely the UNGA, AIPPM and WHO, were constituted. Anshul Gupta, Agamjot Kaur and Alisha Khan were the respective core members of the committees. The award for the best delegate was given to Manvi, Yamini, both of class 11, and Saket of class 12.

DAV School, Mohali

A solemn ‘Vedic Bhajan Sandhya - Om Ras Paan’ was organised in the school auditorium on November 7. Students of classes 4 to 10 participated as budding singers and created a pious atmosphere. They mesmerised the audience by chanting melodious bhajans. HR Gandhar, vice president, DAVCMC, presided over the event as the chief guest. The grand finale round included teachers’ performance with students’ amalgamation. Principal Rosy Sharma said these holy events promoted sharing, caring, harmony and universal brotherhood.

Mount Carmel, Zirakpur

The school recently held its prestigious scholars badge ceremony. It saw the presentation of scholars badges to students who achieved exceptional academic results, maintaining consistently high grades and exemplary conduct. In her address, principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi emphasised the importance of intellectual curiosity and perseverance in the pursuit of excellence.

Valley Public School, P’kula

The school organised a career counselling session for students of class 12. The resource person, Sukhpreet Singh, along with his team created comprehensive awareness among students by discussing various rewarding careers, which will ensure high employability. Students got their numerous queries cleared during the session. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari thanked the team for providing exhaustive information to students.

Gillco International, Mohali

A two-day ‘Sports Day’ celebrations for students from playway to class XII concluded at the school. On the first day, students from playway to class III and on the next day, pupils from class 4 to 12 participated in various sports competitions.‘The Five Elements of the Body’ was the theme of the event.