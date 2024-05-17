School notes: PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school held its annual investiture for the session 2024-25 to induct the cabinet members of both junior and senior wings. Badges and sashes were conferred on the newly appointed cabinet members. Principal Monica Sharma motivated students, emphasising the importance of leadership, integrity and teamwork in shaping future leaders. Head Boy Gaurav Bisht was administered the oath to lead by example, work tirelessly for the betterment of the school and its students and uphold the school motto.

DAV, Sector 8-C Chandigarh

The school organised its investiture ceremony for the session 2024-25. The newly elected school council was awarded sashes and badges. Head Boy Yatharth Singh, Head Girl Bhavika, Discipline Incharge Sarthak Kumar, Vice-Head Boy Shivam Shori, Vice-Head Girl Tripti were administered the oath followed by the captains of the respective Houses, wherein the council members pledged to dispense their duties to the best of their abilities and abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 22, Chd

A one-day capacity building programme on information technology was conducted by the CBSE at the school. Biswajit Saha, Director-Skill Education, CBSE, addressed 155 participants. Kadam Bhambri and Gurdeep Kaur were the resource persons. They shared innovative and informative ways of teaching. The focus of the workshop was on designing, competency-based questions and educating teachers to implement activity-based teaching in classrooms.