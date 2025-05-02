School notes: PML SD Public School

PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh, organised anti-drug campaign. The drive commenced with installation of a symbolic “TREE OF LIFE” on the school complex aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction.

Delhi Public School

Chandigarh: Delhi Public School celebrated Labour Day with gratitude and appreciation, honouring the hardworking individuals who contribute to school community. A special assembly was conducted, wherein students expressed heartfelt thanks to the people who support them daily. As a token of appreciation, students created Thank You cards for these unsung heroes.

Mount Carmel School

Chandigarh: Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, has been honoured with the Asia’s Future Leader in Education Award 2025 by the Borderless Education Council. In addition, Mount Carmel School has been awarded the International Collaboration School Associateship Certificate by the Borderless Education Council. This recognition designates the institution as a BEC International Associate School, highlighting ongoing commitment to meeting global education standards and fostering international partnerships.

St Xavier’s High School

Panchkula: A fun-filled activity, FANTASY – fancy dress competition was organised in the junior wing of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. The competition proved to be a great learning experience for students that gave them a platform to explore their hidden talents.

AKSIPS Smart School

Chandigarh: Interact and Eco Club of AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41,Chandigarh, continued with its practice of holding “Roti Bank”. The students brought paranthas and pickle from home to serve the attendants of patients admitted at PGI,Chandigarh. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Schools, applauded the efforts of students.

The Tribune School

Chandigarh: Members of Interact Club of The Tribune School, Sector 29, visited Sai Temple for a spiritual experience. The serene environment of the temple welcomed students with warmth. During meditation, students felt a strong connection with their inner selves.

Sacred Heart School

Chandigarh: Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, marked its Institute Day with a special assembly celebrating the life of Venerable Mother Seraphina, founder of the Congregation of the Clarist Franciscan Missionaries of the Most Blessed Sacrament (CFMSS). The event opened the week-long Institute Week celebrations, underscoring the institution’s values rooted in service, education and faith. The assembly commenced with an insightful introduction on the life of Mother Seraphina.

Shishu Niketan

Chandigarh: Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22 D, hosted a special lecture by Dr Rashmi Bagga and Dr Rimpi Singla, both from gynaecological department of the PGIMER, Chandigarh. They focused on the importance of HPV vaccine and cervical cancer prevention. The interactive session aimed to raise awareness among students and staff members about the critical role of early vaccination and regular screenings in combating cervical cancer.

Smart Wonders School

Mohali: Students of junior wing at Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, conducted a special assembly to mark the occasion of Labour Day to honour and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the support staff and workers who play a vital role in the school’s functioning. The highlight of the event was a felicitation ceremony where the principal presented handmade cards as a small token of appreciation to the school’s support staff.

Campus notes

Aryans Group of Colleges

Mohali: Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal enthralled the audience during the 19th annual cultural extravaganza “Roshaan” of Aryans Group of Colleges. DGP (Railways) Shashi Prabha was the special guest. Hundreds of students, including alumni, attended the event.

Desh Bhagat University

Chandigarh: The department of electrical engineering at Desh Bhagat University organised a one-day workshop on Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), offering students a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience and foundational knowledge in industrial automation. The PLCs are essential components in modern industrial control systems and the workshop aimed to equip participants with practical skills and insights into their real-world applications.

Guru Gobind Singh College

Chandigarh: Emotions ran high at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, as students and faculty gathered to host a farewell party for the outgoing batch of 2025, marking the end of an era and the beginning of new journeys.

Dolphin (PG) College

Chandigarh: Dolphin (PG) College was honoured with the title of “Emerging Paramedical College of North India”. The award ceremony was held as part of Education Conclave-2025: Taleem, which brought together prominent education leaders from across the region. The awards were presented by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Er Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman of Dolphin (PG) College, received the award. TNS