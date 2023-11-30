School notes: Saint Soldier International School

KG students of Saint Soldier International School stole the spotlight as they performed at the Winter Fiesta-2023, a delightful extravaganza of talent and creativity. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the chief guest on the occasion. The students mesmerised the audience with diverse presentations, including a captivating show-and-tell, an enchanting rhyme titled ‘Let’s Plant a Tree’, and thought-provoking skits and dances, advocating the importance of saving trees. The highlight of the morning was the grand finale, a touching tribute to the parents present in the audience.

The Tribune School

To promote reading habit among students of classes IV and V, a reading marathon was organised at The Tribune School. The winners of the Read-a-Thon were Ravneet Singh, Prashant Singh and Aashna from Class V and Agatha from Class IV. The young readers were awarded with certificates and prizes by principal Rani Poddar, who motivated the students to develop a love for reading to enjoy the magic of the written words in a book.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School

Pre-primary wing students performed with great zeal and fervour at the annual function of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38-D, Chandigarh. A kaleidoscope of talent dazzled the audience through the rhythmic beats of Gujarati and Kashmiri dances. Applause echoed as students, like living canvases, embodied community helpers. Talent shone through a ‘Cowboy dance’ by LKG students. The tiny angels of the nursery class, armed with innocence, wove a tapestry of joy through their melodic rendering of rhymes, leaving an indelible mark on every heart.

St Mary’s School, chandigarh

Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios Inter-School Debate Competition was organized at St. Mary’s School. The event welcomed illustrious schools from the tricity, transforming the campus into a hub of lively discussions and spirited debates. While St John’s School emerged as the triumphant winner, securing the first position with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy, Banyan Tree secured the second position and Manav Mangal Smart School bagged the third position.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Students of Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organised a children’s film festival, HPSFFF (HPS Film Fusion Fest), where movies created by students on a variety of life-relevant themes and issues like organ donation, impact of war on children, nature, environment, bullying, sports and children with special needs etc. were screened. The best movie from each category was awarded.

Guru Nanak Public School, Mohali

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali, celebrated its annual day, ‘Pragyan’. While Mohali SP S Akashdeep Singh Aulakh was the chief guest on the occasion, the ISRO scientist Manish Gupta and Additional Advocate General of Punjab Chamanlal Pawar were the guests of honour. Classical folk dance forms, including Marathi, Sambalpuri and Spanish, created a visually stunning impact that celebrated the diversity of India.