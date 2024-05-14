School notes: Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Mother’s Day with filial fervour. A special morning assembly was organised to pay tribute to mothers. Students were told to express gratitude towards their mothers for her selfless love. Students recited poems and speeches on the day and expressed their love for their mothers through dance various performances.

Mata Sahib Kaur Public School

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with great enthusiasm. Various engaging activities were organised to honour and celebrate the role of mothers in our lives. The activities included paper flower arrangement, card-making, portrait-making, essay-writing, poem recitation, and experience writing, among others.

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school organised a two-day Bani Divas interschool competition on campus to celebrate 50 years of the school’s establishment. Sakhi recitation, kirtan and singing competitions in Punjabi were organised. Cash prizes of a total of Rs 50,000 were presented to the winners of various events. Ajit Karam Singh International Public School and Bal Phulwari School jointly won the first position in the under-12 years competition. They were followed by Gian Jyoti Global School in second place and AKSIPS Smart School in the third place.

Shishu Niketan Public, Behlolpur

The school celebrated Mother’s Day on the school premises. The students organised a special assembly with the help of teachers, in which they showed love and respect for their mothers. The students also prepared handmade cards and gifts for their mothers.

