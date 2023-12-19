School notes: St Soldier International Convent, Mohali

Various performances, along with speeches from students, marked the Christmas celebration at the school here today. The event was filled with energy. Mohali SP, Dr Jyoti Yadav, was the chief guest at the event.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

A workshop covering cybercrime, women’s safety and self-defence was held on the school campus today. The speaker at the event was Inspector Sunita Poonia. The event aimed to equip students with essential skills for both the digital and physical realms.

The Gurukul, Zirakpur

The students from classes 1 to 5 of the school presented a rendition of the beloved musical ‘Shrek’. The audience was left in awe by the infectious tunes through a string of beautifully choreographed and wonderfully executed performances.

St Soldier Int’l Convent, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated their annual sports day. The event began with a parade by the tiny tots, followed by a delightful dance performance by the little ones of the playway group. The children kept the audience engaged with various wonderful performances, including fitness exercises, team drills, and engaging races.

GNFPS, Sector 92, Mohali

A special morning assembly was organised at Guru Nanak Foundation Public School today to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. At the assembly, the students were educated about the life events of the Guru, followed by ‘shabad gayan’. An inter-house ‘turban tying’ competition was also organised on this day.

St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, CHD

The annual athletic meet was organised for classes 8 and 11. Various track events, such as the 100-metre race, were held at the event. Other events, such as the girls mixed relay, the mixed lemon relay, and the girls balancing relay, enthralled the audience. The event concluded with a presentation of the ‘yoga pyramid drill’.

#cyber crime #Mohali #Panchkula