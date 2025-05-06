School notes: The Gurukul, Panchkula

The Gurukul, Panchkula, introduced mandatory Water Breaks for students. Keeping in view the ever increasing heat these days, The Gurukul has started three Water Bells during the day, as a reminder for students and teachers to have water on a regular basis and avoid dehydration.

RIMT World

Ayushmann Chathli has been selected for the Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2025, organised by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru – the hub of Indian Space Research Organisation for the design, development, and realization of satellites for communication, remote sensing, navigation, and scientific research.

Gurukul Global, Mani Majra

Gurukul Global School celebrated Labour Day with warmth and appreciation to honour the efforts of its dedicated support staff. The programme began with a short article highlighting the significance of Labour Day, followed by fun and engaging games that brought joy to all present. Students of Classes XI and XII presented a play emphasizing respect for every kind of work.

Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, hosted the Inter-House Western Dance Solo Competition for students of Classes 6 to 10. The event witnessed remarkable solo performances, with participants showcasing creativity, confidence, and rhythmic excellence. Representing their respective houses, the young dancers captivated the audience with their vibrant expressions and skillful movements.

Amravati Vidyalaya

Amravati Vidyalaya conducted a house-wise competition for classes 6 to 10, where students prepared innovative PPTs on the theme – ‘Uses of technology in our daily life’. Effective use of smartphones, smart watches, lights, ChatGPT, AI, and smart locks became the highlight of the day. Rose House emerged as the winner, followed by Daffodil House in the second position.

St Mary’s

St Mary’s School conducted its investiture ceremony. A Baidwan, SHO of Phase Xl, Mohali was the chief guest. The highlight of the ceremony was the oath, led by the Principal, where new student leaders pledged to uphold their duties. They were then formally presented with sashes and badges, marking the start of their leadership roles.

Gurukul World

Gurukul World School partnered with SUN Pharma and Jarma Wellness to organise a comprehensive Myopia Awareness and Vision Screening Camp for students. With the guidance of expert professionals, students underwent thorough vision screenings, ensuring any potential concerns are addressed promptly.

Paragon Convent

Paragon Convent School organised a campaign on 'Say No to Drugs ' in which the students participated in slogan writing and poster making to spread the message of Drug Abuse. The students also participated in a rally to encourage the eradication of this harmful disease.