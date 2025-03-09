School notes: The Gurukul

The Gurukul School won 33 prizes in various competitions at the ongoing ‘Vasant Utsav 2025’ organised by the Panchkula Metropolitan Department Authority. The school’s team of teachers and gardeners lapped up as many as eight prizes in Fresh, Dry, Mixed Flower Arrangement, Corner Arrangement, Aesthetic Garland and Center Table Arrangement and 18 prizes in Cut Flower categories.

Brookfield International

The junior students of the Brookfield International celebrated their Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm and excitement. The day began with an inaugural address by the President Manav Singla and saw multiple events including a thrilling Lazium and Dumbbell Drill.