School notes: The Tribune School

The Science Department of The Tribune School, Sector 29, celebrated Earth Day. Students from classes nursery to class 10 participated in various activities including, green thumb adventures: nursery- UKG- thumb painting, little hands, big impact (1st to 3rd)-poem recitation, small step, big difference: collage making (classes 4th to 6th), earth's little heroes: posters on environmentalists made (classes 7th to 8th) and seminar (classes 9th & 10th) on the topic 'Sustainable lifestyle choices for a greener future' were organised. A special assembly was also conducted to mark the Earth Day celebrations.

Shishu Niketan School

Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, celebrated Earth Day 2025 with a vibrant and engaging series of eco-friendly activities aimed at fostering environmental awareness and responsibility among students. With the theme "Invest in Our Planet," the school organised a variety of creative and meaningful events that encouraged students to connect with nature and commit to sustainable practices. The celebration included hand painting, sapling plantation and walk in the herbal garden.

Campus notes

Rayat Bahra University

'SPARK 2025' (Start-ups, Protection, Action, Research, Knowledge), aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and intellectual property awareness, was organised by Rayat Bahra University. A panel discussion was also organised to mark the event.

Post Graduate Government College

The Department of Environment Studies, in collaboration with Dharini - The Environment Awareness Society of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, celebrated Earth Day with great enthusiasm and commitment. A series of engaging intra-college activities were organised to raise awareness about the urgent need to conserve our planet and its invaluable resources. Students enthusiastically participated in events such as poster making, human chain for earth, and the "save our planet" pledge, each designed to inspire reflection and action toward protecting the earth.

Punjab Engineering College

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), International Student Chapter of Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university), hosted Reconnaissance 2025, a three-day technical fest in the institute. Since its establishment in 2014, this technical society has been organising technical events annually which are attended by many institutes in the region. The host team secured first place in four events: Concrete Frisbee, Autocad Challenge, Bridge It, and Energy Efficient Building. Chandigarh University claimed first place in the Dome It event. The winning team consisted of Himanshu, Priyanshu, Aishwarya, Varinder and Purneet.