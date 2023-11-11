 School notes: The Tribune School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  School notes: The Tribune School, Chandigarh

School notes: The Tribune School, Chandigarh

School notes: The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A food stall at the annual fete of The Tribune School.



The school held its annual fete to mark the occasion of Children’s Day. A plethora of games and food stalls were set up by teachers. The ‘Photo booth’ and ‘Tattoo corner’ were hit among students. Teachers and students had a gala time at the event.

KB DAV, Sec 7, Chandigarh

Students of classes 3 to 7 led the way in spreading the message of having an “Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Diwali-2023”. They participated in various activities such as inter-class toran making, candle and diya decoration, paper decoration and paper lanterns, among others. ‘Shri Ram Rajyabhishek’ was the highlight of the show, which included bhajans followed by an Aarti by the principal, staff and students.

St Soldier International, Mohali

Students of class 9 organised a rally for ‘Green Diwali’. They also decorated diyas, candles, cards and posters that were donated at the Old Age Home in Chandigarh.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

The kindergarten students celebrated Diwali at the school. The celebrations began with a special assembly where the kindergarten head, Jaswinder Sidhu, informed the students about the mythological stories related to the festival. She emphasised the importance of saying ‘no’ to crackers and urged students to be sensitive towards the environment. After the assembly, students enjoyed various activities such as diya decorating, card making, rangoli making and paper decoration among others.

SGGS Collegiate, Sec 26, Chandigarh

Diwali celebrations were held on the school premises with great enthusiasm. Students participated in various activities like poster making, card making and rangoli. Kindergarten students came in festive outfits and brought party tiffins. They made Diwali cards.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

To commemorate Children’s Day, school teachers organised a special assembly. They recited the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and the school prayer. Language teachers shared poems and spoke about the importance of the day. Teachers also performed and presented a group song and a group dance on the occasion.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

In the spirit of celebrating the festival of lights, the pre-primary wing of the school organised a diya-making activity under the guidance of a potter. Later, they adorned their diyas with colours and glitter. They also took part in card-making activities.

SD Sr Secondary, Sec 24, Chandigarh

Students of the school visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Museum at Sector 18, Chandigarh. At the museum. They learnt about the history of the Indian Air Force and were motivated to imbibe the value of the armed forces.

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

