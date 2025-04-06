School notes: Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

Saanvi Sood conquered Bukit Timah, Singapore's highest mountain, and triumphantly hoisted the national flag at its summit. Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her determination and adventurous spirit, said the school spokesperson. The school community congratulated Saanvi for making the most of her time off, showcasing exemplary time management and a passion for exploration.

GD Goenka Public School

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, organised Junior RJ Hunt & Kids Mania Fiesta, an event that enthralled a massive audience of around 1,500 attendees, including students, parents, RJs, influencers, educationists and artists. The students delivered a compelling street play, leaving the audience captivated with their impactful storytelling. The Trashionista Walk celebrated sustainability through creative and stylish recycled outfits, while the DIY Sustainable Hunt encouraged innovation and eco-awareness.

Advertisement

Bhavan Vidyalaya Junior School

The Primary Wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, began its new academic session with the celebration of the vibrant festivals of Navratri and Eid. The event was conducted under the auspices of Sanskara, the Human Excellence initiative of the school. A prayer seeking blessings for wisdom and strength set the tone for the programme. An enlightening speech on Eid illustrated the festival's significance and traditions. The special assembly concluded on a patriotic note with the National Anthem.

Advertisement

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, buzzed with energy as it warmly welcomed new parents to an engaging and insightful Orientation Programme. The session aimed to familiarise families with the school's philosophy, dynamic learning environment and holistic approach to education, ensuring a promising start to the academic year. Principal Gian Jyot emphasised the school's vision of fostering academic excellence, character development and overall growth. She highlighted the institution's rich legacy and its dedication to shaping young minds into confident and responsible individuals.

Guru HarKrishan Public School

The kindergarten graduation ceremony at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, was held with great joy and enthusiasm. The event was a delightful celebration, filled with vibrant performances by the young graduates. The students showcased their talents through energetic dance performances, spreading happiness and excitement throughout the gathering.

British Laureate School

A new venture by the Rayat-Bahra Group, British Laureate School, was inaugurated in Mohali on Saturday. The school will offer the UK-based Cambridge curriculum, aiming to provide international-standard education in the region. Admissions are now open for classes from Pre-Nursery to Grade 5.

Mount Carmel School, chandigarh

Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, organised a heartfelt farewell ceremony, "Bidding Adieu," for the outgoing Class 12 students. A highlight of the event was a fashion show, where students showcased their confidence and talent through multiple rounds, judged on their ramp walk, traditional attire, poise and quick-witted responses. The most exceptional participants were conferred with the following prestigious titles: Mr Mount Carmel - Shivam Rana, Ms Mount Carmel - Isha Baliyan, Ms Congeniality - Gurbani and Mr Personality - Tejas Veer.

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The Result and Graduation Day was held at Jainendra Public School with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by Mr and Mrs Vishal Jain (Joint Secretary) and Principal, Leena Sood. The students who secured top positions were awarded trophies, while sports achievers were honoured by medals.

Smart Wonders School

The Induction Programme for UKG and Class 1 at Smart Wonders School, Mohali, was conducted with enthusiasm and excitement. The event aimed to provide a smooth transition for students into their new learning environment while fostering a sense of comfort and belonging.

Campus notes

DAV College

Amidst a symphony of cheers and thunderous applause, the three-day cultural extravaganza-Kaarvaan 2025- unfurled its final chapter at DAV College, Chandigarh. The festival, a kaleidoscope of art, music and creativity, stood as a testament to the unyielding spirit of youthful brilliance. The festival was pulsated with high-energy performances, artistic expression and an atmosphere brimming with boundless enthusiasm. The Student Council of DAVC10-HSA & HPSU-played a pivotal role in orchestrating this grand spectacle, ensuring its seamless execution and resounding success. Mahipal Dhanda and Kirshan Pal , Haryana ministers, announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh each for the college.

MCM DAV College

Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 26, Chandigarh, organised a felicitation ceremony under the banner of the Victory Against Drug Abuse Club. The event was aimed at recognising and appreciating the efforts of students who actively contributed to spreading awareness about the menace of drug abuse and its detrimental effects on individuals and society. The officiating principal addressed the students, emphasising the severe consequences of drug addiction on one's life, health and future.

PostGraduate Government College

The Department of Fine Arts at Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, hosted its Annual Art Exhibition with great enthusiasm. The event was inaugurated by the college principal, Prof JK Sehgal, in the presence of Anuradha Mittal, Dean, and Prof Sneh Harshinder Sharma, Vice Principal. Sehgal stressed the significance of inculcating a creative hobby among all students, highlighting its role in preparing them for the challenges of a stressful life ahead.

Punjab Engineering College

Three students of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) Aerospace Engineering Department attained good ranks in GATE Examination of 2025. Dipak Jana, Mehak Panwar and Yatish Taneja achieved All India Ranks (AIR) of 74 AE, 197 AE and 266 AE respectively, showcasing their dedication and academic excellence. The students remarked that achieving success in GATE Aerospace 2025 has been an incredible and extraordinary journey for all three of them.

Panjab University

The Department of Computer Science and Applications (DCSA), Panjab University, hosted Tech Utsav 2k25, an exhilarating inter-college tech festival held under the theme "Bound by Bytes, Freed by Innovation." Under the leadership of Dr Anuj Sharma, the event brought together students from multiple colleges to demonstrate their technical expertise through various competitions.