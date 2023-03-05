School students spread message of green planet at annual show

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Tribune School hosted its annual show, “The glory of a garden”, on its premises here today.

Justice SS Sodhi (retd), member of The Tribune Trust, and his wife Bonny Sodhi, along with chairperson Chand Nehru, were the special guests on the occasion.

The event began with a prayer, “All things bright and beautiful”, followed by individual class performances. Tiny tots sang melodious songs related to the theme, captivating the audience with their performance.

The event culminated with a song, “You can count on trees”, which carried a vital message of protecting the planet Earth.

Principal Vandana Saxena appreciated the spirit and confidence of the children and congratulated them on their performance. She also felicitated gardeners for their efforts in maintaining the school garden.