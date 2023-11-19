School vehicles fined for violations

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 18

Fifteen school buses and autos were challaned for violating norms under the Safe School Transport Policy in Amloh town today.

The Safe School Transport Committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner conducted a surprise check of school buses and three-wheelers.

District child protection officer Harbhajan Singh Mahimi said on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, surprise checking was conducted to ensure the safety of schoolchildren. He urged parents not to send their wards to schools on two-wheelers as teenagers did not follow the traffic rules, leading to an increase in road accidents.

Mahimi said under the Safe School Transport Policy, CCTV cameras should be installed in school buses. Cameras must be turned on and there must be a lady attendant in school buses. He said besides, first aid boxes and speed governors must be installed in buses. He said not more than six children should be seated in three-wheelers.

